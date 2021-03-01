DJ Joel Corry to kick off tour in Aberdeen’s Unit 51

Something went wrong - please try again later.

British DJ, producer and television personality Joel Corry is set to kick off his 2021 tour in Aberdeen.

The Kiss FM resident will bring his tour to the city’s popular music venue Unit 51 on Carnegie’s Brae on Friday October 22.

The nightclub’s operations director JP McGivney said: “It feels incredible to be able to announce this date – we didn’t think we would make it at one point.

“This is the first of many amazing acts we have planned for the venue, so keep those eyes peeled.”

The Head & Heart chart-topper is mainly known for his Platinum-selling breakthrough single ‘Sorry’ which spent 10 weeks in the UK Top 10 back in 2019, peaking at #6.

The song also broke Shazam’s all-time daily record in the UK after receiving more than 41,000 tags in one 24-hour period during the summer.

His new single titled BED will see him collaborate with RAYE and legendary DJ and producer David Guetta.

The musician wrote the song to capture the feelings of longing experienced by many people during the pandemic.

Joel said: “I’m buzzing to finally release BED.

“I’ve put so much hard work and love into it and I’m so lucky to be able to collaborate with amazing talents like RAYE and the legend David Guetta.”

The singer will also take his tour to Glasgow, London, Dublin and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.