Section of Aberdeen beach to be closed to remove final Spaces for People measures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A section of road at Aberdeen beach will be closed temporarily while Spaces for People measures are removed.

Work to remove painted road lines and bollards on the Beach Boulevard and Beach Esplanade were carried out in December.

Further works were due to take place on the Beach Boulevard between the Esplanade and Links Road at the start of January however had to be postponed due to weather.

They are expected to be completed this month.

The Beach Boulevard will be shut from 8am on March 17 until 5pm on March 18 between the Links Road and Beach Esplanade junctions for travelling eastbound.

Traffic will also be banned from travelling westbound on the Beach Boulevard between the Beach Esplanade and Links Road from 8am until 5pm on March 18.

Motorists will also be prohibited from parking on either side of the stretch of road, with illegally parked cars to be removed at the owner’s expense.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman confirmed the closure was for the completion of removal works.

She said: “This is to finish the three sections of work on the Boulevard which were not completed prior to Christmas when the weather changed.”

Road lines will be removed from the site along with temporary bollards marking out a two-way cycle lane on the Beach Boulevard, connecting the beach with the city centre.

Other Spaces for People measures, along the Beach Esplanade from the boulevard to Ellon Road, have already been removed.

They were installed in August, with money provided by the Scottish Government to help people social distance in busy areas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they were blasted as “excessive” during October’s meeting of the city growth and resources committee which agreed to remove them.

North-east cycling groups were disappointed, having previously praised the council for creating a safe space for cyclists to use.