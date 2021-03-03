Pensioner lay dead in Aberdeen home for years before alarm was raised when she missed Covid jab

The body of an elderly woman found in an Aberdeen home had been there for years, it has emerged.
Police were called to the property in Allison Close, where the woman lived with her husband, on Thursday.
It is understood the alarm was raised after she failed to turn up for her Covid vaccination.
It is believed that when asked where she was, her husband said she was abroad.
The death is being treated as “unexplained”, however, a post mortem is being carried out to establish how she died.
