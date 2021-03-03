Thursday, March 4th 2021 Show Links
Pensioner lay dead in Aberdeen home for years before alarm was raised when she missed Covid jab

by Karen Roberts and Jamie Hall
March 3, 2021, 9:02 am
© DCT MediaPolice were called to a house on Allison Close, Cove last week after a woman's body was found. Picture: Kenny Elrick
Police were called to a house on Allison Close, Cove last week after a woman's body was found. Picture: Kenny Elrick

The body of an elderly woman found in an Aberdeen home had been there for years, it has emerged.

Police were called to the property in Allison Close, where the woman lived with her husband, on Thursday.

It is understood the alarm was raised after she failed to turn up for her Covid vaccination.

It is believed that when asked where she was, her husband said she was abroad.

© DCT Media
Police were called to Allison Close after the woman failed to turn up for her Covid jab. Picture: Kenny Elrick

The death is being treated as “unexplained”, however, a post mortem is being carried out to establish how she died.

