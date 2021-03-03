‘Irresponsible:’ 15 drivers stopped for drink or drug driving in the north-east at the weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than a dozen drivers were stopped for drink or drug driving across the north-east over the weekend.

Police dealt with 15 motorists during their patrols in the region.

A 42-year-old man was also reported to the procurator fiscal for driving at 100wpm on the Aberdeen bypass.

He was caught going 11omph in the 70mph zone between Stonehaven and the Cleanhill roundabout.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie of the north-east road policing unit in Inverurie said: “These irresponsible actions of the small minority of drivers are putting others’ lives at risk.

“Our officers will continue to patrol the roads of the northeast and detect these offenders in an effort to keep northeast roads safe.”