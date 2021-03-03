Bon Accord Steam Fair cancelled due to Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s largest steam and vintage fair has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing uncertainty over Covid restrictions.

The Bon Accord Steam Fair attracts 5,000 to 6,000 visitors to Castle Fraser, near Kemnay every year, with thousands of motors on show.

It is always normally held on the third weekend in June to coincide with Father’s Day.

However, organisers met to discuss this year’s event planned for June 19 and 20, and decided to postpone due to the uncertainty about what restrictions may still be in place.

Club chairman Sam Barrack vowed that next year’s event would be “revitalised”.

He said: “Following this week’s committee meeting, members of the committee have unanimously agreed that the steam and vintage fair planned for 2021 will be postponed until 2022 in light of continuing uncertainty over Covid restrictions and how they will affect events over the summer.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we waited until March to make this decision in the hope that it would be possible to proceed with our annual event, but we have always taken the safety of our members, contractors, exhibitors, traders, and attendees very seriously and we must ensure our dedication to everyone’s wellbeing remains our top priority and act in line with government public health guidelines.”

The club would have celebrated its 50th anniversary last year but these celebrations were cancelled following the first lockdown.

They can be contacted throughout the year through their Facebook page.

Plans for their 2022 event are already being worked on, with the club remaining “dedicated to promoting and maintaining interest in our steam heritage.”