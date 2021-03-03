Bryan Adams: May 2022 date set for cancelled gig at P&J Live

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Multi-platinum selling Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has announced the date for his rearranged concert at P&J Live.

The 61-year-old had been due to grace the stage of the north-east’s largest music venue last year, however, like many other events, the Covid-19 pandemic forced cancellation.

A new date of Sunday May 22, 2022 has been organised to allow the Summer of 69 singer to wow avid followers.

The performance in Aberdeen is the 61-year-old’s only date in Scotland as part of his upcoming tour.

Organisers have said that tickets purchased for the original show are still valid for the new date.

Adams – who started out at the tender age of 15 as part of Canadian rock band Sweeney Todd – has sold more than 65 million records and dominated charts across the globe during his illustrious career.

Prior to the cancellation of his UK tour, Adams said he was “thrilled” to be returning to his “home away from home”.

The star, who broke chart records when his classic (Everything I Do) I Do It For You stayed at number one in the UK for 16 weeks, last played in the north-east in 2016 when his gig the MoFest attracted 12,000 fans.

His most recent recording, Shine a Light, whose title track was co-written by Ed Sheeran, debuted at number one on the album charts in March of 2019. The album also features a duet with Jennifer Lopez.

Further details and information relating to tickets can be found on the P&J Live website.