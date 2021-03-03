Words from NHS staff projected on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for Covid art project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The thoughts and feelings of NHS staff working during the Covid pandemic have been projected on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as part of a grand-scale art project.

For three months, the walls of the Suttie Arts Space in the city hospital have been coated in quotes from those on the front line, focusing on what they are most looking forward to once the immediate threat from coronavirus subsides.

The exhibition, named Sayings in the Suttie, was created as a way of putting the focus on the staff’s thoughts and what their plans for ‘Life After Covid’.

Moray-based artist Graeme Roger took their words and, on Saturday, projected them on one of the biggest canvases in Aberdeen – the side of the new multi-story car park at Foresterhill.

Sally Thomson, director of the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust which runs the arts space, said: “It’s been a really hard year for our NHS colleagues, and this was a night to lift spirits for a short time.

“I personally found it a very emotional experience to see and read the sayings of the NHS staff.”

As the projection took place, one NHS staff member said: “This has made my night, really tough shift last night, this is just what we needed.

“You’re going to make a lot of people’s night tonight.”

Another added: “I’m just way to start my shift at intensive care and this is exactly what I needed!”