Covid deaths hit 9,500 in Scotland but numbers in region continue to fall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The number of deaths linked to coronavirus has reached more than 9,500, according to the latest statistics.

New figures published by the National Records of Scotland show a further 227 deaths linked to Covid were recorded last week across the country.

In the north-east, two deaths were recorded in Aberdeen, the lowest weekly total since November 2.

In Aberdeenshire, five deaths were recorded in the last week, up one on the previous week.

Today’s figures also show a third of all the deaths recorded in Moray has been in the last six weeks.

Fourteen people have died in Moray this year.

In NHS Highlands’ area eight deaths were linked to the virus, with one recorded in the Western Isles. No deaths were reported in Orkney or Shetland.

The latest deaths bring the total for Aberdeen to 297, with 240 deaths recorded in Aberdeenshire and 35 in Moray.

In NHS Highland’s area there have been 224 deaths, with four in Orkney, 11 in Shetland and six in the Western Isles since the pandemic began.

The latest figures cover the period between February 22-28, and include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Scotland-wide statistics

Across the country, 9,580 people have died where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate. This includes 227 from last week.

This year alone 2,880 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Of the deaths last week, 65% were people aged 75 and over, and 14% of the deaths were people under the age of 65.

The number of deaths registered in the last week was 69 higher than the average for the same period over the last five years.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Today’s figures continue to show a welcome reduction in the number of Covid-19 related deaths, but I am keenly aware that for families across Scotland each and every death represents a tragic loss.

“This is the fifth consecutive week that we have seen a fall in the number of deaths involving Covid-19, and this week there is also a fall in the number of excess deaths.”