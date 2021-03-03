REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 12 deaths in north and north-east as Covid cases rise by 38

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Twelve residents across the north and north-east are among the 35 Covid related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm, show that five Aberdeenshire residents and three Moray residents have sadly died since contracting the virus.

Two Highland residents and one Aberdeen City resident are also among the latest update, with a single death recorded in the Western Isles, where seven people have now died after contracting Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest update on the number of people who have died since contracting the virus has changed slightly with Public Health Scotland today adding an additional 172 confirmed Covid-19 deaths from national records to have occurred within 28 days of a first positive test.

These have now been incorporated into Scotland’s cumulative total, which now stands at 7,371

In total, Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have risen by 38 in the past 24 hours.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 38 new cases across the north and north-east, 29 have been recorded in Grampian.

Sixteen of these cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with 10 in Aberdeenshire. Three of the new cases are in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,517 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, covid cases have risen by nine in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,682.

No new cases have been recorded in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, with their totals remaining on 70, 212 and 272 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 543 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 203,555 with the new cases representing 2.6% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,371, as 35 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 750 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 69 of those in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,696,896 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,493,341 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,661,879 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 92,550 having had both doses required.