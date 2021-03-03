Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to erect a new statue of Aberdeen’s most famous footballing son in the heart of the city have taken a step forward.

A bronze sculpture of Denis Law, who received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017, is now to be costed by council officials.

Councillors yesterday voted for officers to approach the Denis Law Legacy Trust about introducing the artwork near Provost Skene’s House.

It has been created by renowned sculptor Alan Beattie Herriot, who also produced the statue of Robert the Bruce which stands outside Marischal College.

Provost Skene’s House, Aberdeen’s oldest home, is undergoing a £3.8 million refurbishment and will house a Hall Of Heroes, featuring the likes of musician Annie Lennox and Europe-conquering former Aberdeen FC manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

But ‘the Lawman’ – Scotland’s only Ballon d’Or winner – could take pride of place in the centre of the city, in the vicinity of the 16th Century building.

Growing up in Printfield Terrace, Law went on to play for Manchester United and set up his charity to help disadvantaged youngsters in his retirement.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “Denis is one of the city’s best-loved heroes.

“He has done a tremendous amount of work for people in Aberdeen and, if anything, his influence is even stronger today than when he was at the peak of his football career.

“Denis has always been and continues to be a terrific ambassador for Aberdeen.

“When he received the Freedom of the City, thousands lined the streets to see him and I am certain that thousands would enjoy coming into the city centre to view a bronze statue of the Lawman.”

A report on the feasibility of the project will be brought back to councillors in May.

‘Uplifting news in difficult times’ – Denis Law Legacy Trust

A spokesman for the Denis Law Legacy Trust said: “The decision by Aberdeen City Council to enable the siting of the statue of Denis Law in the heart of the town is uplifting news in these difficult times and recognises the high esteem with which Denis is held in his beloved city of Aberdeen.

“The trust looks forward to working with Aberdeen City Council to help erect the statue, an impressive work created by Alan Beattie Herriot, which befits the legacy of Denis Law.

“Denis Law’s Trust supports a number of programmes in the city including Streetsport which delivers free sports and creative activity sessions for young people across Aberdeen whilst promoting health and wellbeing.”