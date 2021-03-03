Thursday, March 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Call for loneliness campaign after Aberdeen OAP’s body found years after death

by Karen Roberts
March 3, 2021, 8:56 pm
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaThe body of a woman was found in the house which has now been boarded up.
A call has been made for a national awareness campaign to help the vulnerable after the body of an Aberdeen OAP lay undiscovered for years.

The elderly woman’s body was found by police at an address on Allison Close, in Cove.

It was revealed earlier today that she had been dead for several years and was found when authorities were alerted after she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

It’s also understood when asked where she was, the woman’s husband said she was abroad.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Police outside Allison Close, Cove

But police attended the couple’s home and discovered the woman’s body.

