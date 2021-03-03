Call for loneliness campaign after Aberdeen OAP’s body found years after death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A call has been made for a national awareness campaign to help the vulnerable after the body of an Aberdeen OAP lay undiscovered for years.

The elderly woman’s body was found by police at an address on Allison Close, in Cove.

It was revealed earlier today that she had been dead for several years and was found when authorities were alerted after she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

It’s also understood when asked where she was, the woman’s husband said she was abroad.

But police attended the couple’s home and discovered the woman’s body.