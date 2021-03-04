Man charged in connection with a series of motorbike thefts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been charged in connection with a series of motorbike thefts in Aberdeen.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man yesterday in the Seaton area of the city.

He has been charged in connection with motorbike thefts in Bridge of Don, Mastrick, Kittybrewster and Seaton between February 15 and March 3.

THEFT OF MOTORCYCLES – ABERDEEN CITYFollowing enquiries conducted by Detectives from North East CID, a 32 year old man… Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, March 4, 2021

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

PC Nick Bowyer said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiry.

Anybody with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.