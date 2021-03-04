REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Four deaths in north and north-east as Covid cases rise by 58

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Four residents across the north and north-east are among the 24 Covid related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

The daily figures show that three Aberdeen City residents and a single Highland resident have died since contracting the virus.

In total, Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have risen by 58 in the past 24 hours.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 58 new cases across the north and north-east, 23 have been recorded in Grampian.

Eight of these cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with 11 in Aberdeenshire. Four of the new cases are in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,540 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by 22 in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,704.

Two new cases have been identified in the Western Isles, where the total number of cases now stands at 274.

A further case has also been recorded in Shetland where 213 people have contracted Covid-19.

No new cases have been recorded in Orkney, with their total remaining at 70 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 500 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 204,055 with the new cases representing 2.5% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,398, as 24 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 726 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 68 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 24 in the past day, with one less person in ICU over the same time frame.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,700,950 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,496,895 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,688,608 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 100,058 having had both doses required.