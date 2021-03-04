Two men jailed after being caught with £160,000 drugs in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men caught trafficking cocaine in Aberdeen have been jailed for a total of eight years.

Jed Duncan, 25, and Robert Burns, 27, were snared as part of an undercover police operation targeting a serious crime gang in the city.

DNA evidence linked Burns to seizures of cocaine worth £161,000, and similar forensic evidence showed Duncan had handled £36,000 of the Class A drug.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lady Carmichael jailed Burns for four years and eight months while Duncan was sentenced to three years and four months.

DNA found on packaging of drugs

Burns admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on November 18 and 19 November last year in Aberdeen.