Message from the editor: Thank you to our newsboys and girls – the doorstep heroes of lockdown

One silver lining in the storm clouds of the coronavirus pandemic has been the heart-warming realisation we have heroes living among us…

We have clapped the NHS for looking after us, applauded the frontline workers who keep us fed, praised those in the vital services who make sure we are safe.

Now it is time to recognise and thank another band who have kept a vital lifeline going over the past troubled year – our newsboys and girls.

These doorstep heroes make sure the Press and Journal and Evening Express drops through the letterboxes of people from all walks of life, right across the north-east, from inner-city tower blocks to remote rural settings.

Every day, they deliver the news and information people need, especially as we are all in the frontline of the battle against Covid-19.

But our newsboys and girls have risen to the challenges set by the pandemic in ways far beyond delivering your newspaper to your home.

They have shown kindness and compassion countless times, from taking out bins and offering to collect shopping and run errands for vulnerable customers. They have even saved some of our older customers from medical emergencies.

The young stars in our home delivery team know the value of a friendly wave, a kind word, or a bit of a chat with people feeling isolated and alone.

The many letters and calls we have received from customers praising our newsboys and girls, thanking them for making lockdown that bit easier, has been truly humbling and inspiring.

I could not be prouder of them. They reflect the values of serving and supporting the people of the north-east which is at the heart of the Press and Journal and Evening Express.

So when we take a moment to be thankful for all the people who have helped us through the pandemic, let’s be sure to count our dedicated and caring newsboys and girls among them.

Thank you.