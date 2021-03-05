Aberdonian takes on 48-hour ‘ultramarathon’ for children’s charity – three weeks after taking up running

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen man says he made an “impulsive decision” to take on a weekend-long running challenge for a children’s charity, just three weeks after taking up the exercise.

Inspired by an ultramarathon athlete, Grant Signorini will run four miles every four hours for 48 hours, starting at noon today.

By the time he finishes his final run, the 29-year-old will have completed 48 miles of routes around the Granite City without too much opportunity to rest.

Mr Signorini, a keen hiker, said: “I started running just three weeks ago, and when I saw the 4x4x48 challenge by ultramarathon runner David Goggins on my social media feed. I made an impulsive decision to get on board.”

The challenge requires competitors to begin at the same time as Goggins, a former US Navy SEAL, no matter where they are in the world.

Supporting local children

Many participants are taking the opportunity to raise money for charity and Mr Signorini has chosen to support Befriend a Child.

Mr Signorini, who works for Ithaca Energy, said: “Through no fault of their own, many children never get to experience what many of us took for granted: simple things like love and affection, fun and adventure, someone to open up to, and positive role models.

“These are things that every child deserves and needs, and I believe that a positive childhood is a key contributor to success in adulthood.

“Without Befriend a Child, many children would become victims of their environment.”

The charity matches school-aged children who are experiencing difficult life circumstances with a trained volunteer who will help them develop self-confidence and resilience.

Bethany Hogg, the charity’s fundraising manager, said: “When we heard that Grant was taking on an ultramarathon for Befriend a Child we were absolutely blown away.

“It has been such a challenging time for charities with so many vital fundraising events being cancelled due to Covid, so for individuals like Grant to choose to dedicate their time and effort to taking on such an incredible challenge is very special to us and the children we support.”

Mr Signorini has already raised almost four times his original target of £100.

His challenge can be followed via his Facebook and Instagram page @grantsignorini, and you can find his JustGiving page by clicking here.