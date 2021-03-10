Community scheme delivers £50 mental health hampers to Aberdeen teens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of Aberdeen teenagers have received mental health care packages worth £50 each as part of a community initiative.

This week members of the Fersands and Fountain Community Projects youth work team went door-to-door checking in on residents and brightening their days.

A total of 43 young people were given a care package containing loungewear, slippers, snacks and toiletries.

© Supplied by Claire Whyte

Each included an adult colouring book, wellbeing journal, mental health worksheets and affirmation cards.

The deliveries were made following a survey issued by the youth work team to check in on local teenagers and offer support.

Community worker Claire Whyte said: “We really enjoyed it – offering services during the lockdown has been vital.

“We haven’t been able to see people face-to-face, so it was really nice to go door-to-door and check in, ask people who they’re feeling and have a little laugh – even if it was only for a few minutes.

“The teenagers were all so happy and I’m sure, over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be seeing them completing the artwork and writing in the journals.”

She added: “I’m extremely anxious about mental health and young people.

“It’s been a big concern over the last few years and pandemic has made things 10 times worse.

“I’m really excited we’ve been able to do this.”

The hampers were funded by Youth Link Scotland and created in partnership with Mental Health Aberdeen to ensure their contents were appropriate for the teens.

Parents have already been getting in touch with the community group to thank them for the support.

Mum Michelle Porter said: “These teenagers have had a terrible year missing out on so many things and the kindness of these workers is second to none.

“The advice and encouragement they give is awesome.

© Supplied by Claire Whyte

“I’ve one delighted girl tonight, that’s for sure.”

Mark Lovie said he was “overwhelmed with kindness and thoughtfulness” and Julie Roy added she was “absolutely blown away” by the scheme.

For more information about the community project, which helps young people in the Woodside area of Aberdeen, contact 01224 524928.

Meanwhile, new figures have indicated that 214 children and young people have been waiting over a year for vital mental health treatment in the NHS Highland region, as of December 2020. The figure from 12 months previously was just 34.

Shadow health secretary Donald Cameron has said that increasing mental health waiting times for children and young people in the Highlands could have serious implications for the welfare of those concerned.

Mr Cameron said: “We know that the lockdown restrictions have had a severe impact on some young people so it really is worrying that the numbers who are waiting for support and treatment have risen.

“I want to see evidence that ministers in Holyrood recognise the gravity of this and outline how they will support health boards, charities and support organisations in tacking mental health waiting times and drive down these figures.

“Nothing is more important than supporting our young people, many of whom will be worrying about their education and their future prospects.

“We must do everything we can to ensure than no young person is overlooked and left feeling despondent or desperate.”