RuPaul Drag Race UK stars coming to Aberdeen as part of drive-in entertainment festival

Aberdeen residents will get the chance to sashay away with the stars of RuPaul Drag Race UK this May.

A drive-in festival is coming to Aberdeen International Airport, with a number of exciting events planned for families and adults.

The Parking Lot Social will be in Aberdeen from May 14-16.

A live drag show featuring stars from both series of the popular RuPaul Drag Race UK show will be held.

Fans of the cult show can expect iconic performances from coveted cast members, including season one alumni Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo, Vinegar Strokes, and Gothy Kendoll, with current season two queens Ginny Lemon, Ellie Diamond, and Tayce also confirmed.

Comedy and films also in the line-up

In addition, there will be a selection of drive-in movies, including horror and family films, along with live entertainment and comedy.

Live scare actors will feature at the midnight movie showings.

An Easter Panto is also being put on, with cast members starring in the Wizard of Oz, which will be uniquely tailored to the drive-in format.

A Social Kids event will allow families to enjoy an interactive showcase of quizzes, Car-a-oke, games, and a silent disco.

If you want to have a laugh, there is a comedy night planned as well, along with comic styling of the RuPaul stars.

‘Huge success’ last year

John Kinnersley, COO at XL Event Lab, the company behind the event, said: “As we know the arts, including drag performances and theatre productions, have been heavily impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we’re proud to give these talented entertainers the opportunity to perform to a live audience again.

“Our debut Scottish summer tour was a huge success last year, and we’re excited to be parking up in Aberdeen for 2021.

“We pride ourselves on delivering first-class events which are not only enjoyable but completely Covid-19 friendly.

“Every detail of our drive-in tour – from entering the site to parking up and ordering food – has been designed with customer and staff safety front of mind, with ticket holders able to enjoy the experience with complete peace of mind.”

How does it work?

A vast custom-made stage will be constructed, which will broadcast shows across two 60ft LED screens.

Audio is transmitted from the stage directly to each vehicle through a dedicated FM radio channel.

All events are Covid-secure and contactless, with all shows going ahead in accordance with local government guidelines.

Tickets for the Parking Lot Drive-In Festival in Aberdeen are on-sale now, with the full line-up and dates available here.