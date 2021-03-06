Milestone 500th rescue for North Sea search and rescue helicopter crew

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A North Sea helicopter crew, who have saved countless lives since 2005, have reached a new milestone.

Babcock’s search and rescue (SAR) helicopter staff, based in Aberdeen, recently completed its 500th emergency mission.

The landmark was reached on a call to transport a patient from a North Sea platform to the mainland for hospital treatment.

Over more than a decade, the two Agusta Westland AW139 aircraft and their lifesaving crews – previously operating as Bond Rescue – have been called to several high profile events including helicopter ditchings and oil rig evacuations.

Babcock SAR operations manager, Paul Walters, said: “Our teams have been taking expert clinical care to the men and women working in the North Sea for years, and reaching this milestone of 500 emergency taskings is another reminder of how important the service is.

“Every single one of these calls represents someone in desperate need of help and we are proud to provide this vital emergency response.

“We continually train, develop and improve our service so we can provide the men and women working in the North Sea with the highest level of critical care.”

The 500th emergency tasking comes just after a new contract extension was agreed to continue the lifesaving service through to spring 2025.

Both aircraft, funded by oil and gas firms, are equipped with state-of-the-art SAR technology, including advanced mission systems, autopilots, high-powered searchlights and navigation equipment.

They also carry medical consultants to provide emergency room levels of care in transit, while crews have gained special clearances to fly where others cannot in the hostile North Sea environment.