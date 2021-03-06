Something went wrong - please try again later.

Domestic abusers in Aberdeen could soon be offered a move to a new home in an effort to prevent their victims declaring themselves homeless as an escape route.

Councillors will consider the step next week as they attempt to get to grips with homelessness caused by what the council has called a “heinous crime”.

A new council housing policy, formed with input from support charities including Grampian Women’s Aid and the Cyrenians, would give officials powers to offer perpetrators a move if they engage with the process.

It would mean fewer survivors are forced to flee their council homes while the courts deal with their aggressor.

Abusers willing to engage with authorities would be offered accommodation “of appropriate size and in an area of similar letting demand”.

Over 2019-20, 15.9% of all homelessness applications in the Granite City were filed by someone fleeing some form of domestic abuse – compared to 13.1% nationally.

Between April 2017 and March 2020, Aberdeen has consistently had more people declaring themselves homeless due to the problem than the Scottish average.

The rate has fallen to 13.9% this year in Aberdeen, though comparable national statistics are not expected to be released until late summer.

Most are female, though a report authored by council customer services director, Andy MacDonald, highlighted others, including those from the LGBTQ community, can also suffer.

He added that due to the nature of the crime, where people are often “coercive and controlling”, domestic abuse levels in Aberdeen may be “far higher” than reported – with worries lockdown could make matters “potentially worse”.

The council’s vice operations convener, Philip Bell, told The P&J: “Domestic abuse tends to go unreported which is one reason why the Scottish average figure appears to be lower than in Aberdeen.

“It is a heinous, selfish crime and I am absolutely delighted that officers in Aberdeen City Council have really grabbed the bull by the horns on this problem.”

Other primary preventions, including awareness training, education, challenging attitudes and promoting gender equality, are to be used to try to halt disruption to families where appropriate.

“Primary prevention of domestic abuse is a key focus of this policy,” Mr Bell added.

