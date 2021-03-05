Asymptomatic testing facility in Peterhead to operate with extended hours from today

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drop-in Covid facility in Peterhead, which offers self-tests to those without symptoms, will be operating with extended hours from today.

The Community Testing Centre at the Rescue Hall on Prince Street will now be open from 8am-8pm seven days a week.

It is part of a wider trial, which aims to halt the spread of the virus in communities thought to be vulnerable to outbreaks.

The asymptomatic testing is open to anyone who lives, works or studies in the town, with results being provided on the day.

Aberdeenshire Council has shared a short walk-around video on social media to highlight what the self-test involves and encourage businesses to make their staff aware of its availability.

Measures in place include a socially-distanced queuing system outside and a clear one-way route inside the test centre.

Residents attending will be asked to self-test by taking a swab sample from the back of their throat or nose.

Once tested, they should receive their results in around 30 minutes.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be notified directly by the NHS and must immediately self-isolate and book a test online at gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 0300 303 2713.