Five men reported following police crackdown on domestic abuse in Aberdeen

Five men have been reported to the procurator fiscal following a crackdown on domestic abuse in Aberdeen.

The two-day operation took place in the Tillydrone and Seaton areas of the city with the men reported for breaching conditions imposed by courts.

As part of the operation, which began on Thursday, a sixth man also appeared at Aberdeen Sherriff Court from custody regarding a warrant linked to a domestic incident.

Police have said that victims have been put in touch with support services in the area.

Over the last two days the Tillydrone and Seaton Locality Team has undertaken proactive enquires in relation to domestic… Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, March 5, 2021

Sergeant Rae Christie said: “Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for Police Scotland and we are committed to working with our partners to reduce the harm it causes.

“Domestic abuse is a despicable and debilitating crime which affects all of our communities and has no respect for ability, age, ethnicity, gender, race, religion or sexual orientation.

“Police Scotland will proactively target perpetrators, and support victims to prevent

domestic abuse from damaging the lives of victims, and their families, including

children who too often experience the abuse.”

Robust approach welcomed by Women’s Aid

Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “We really welcome any indication that the court and police are following up robustly with breaches of conditions.

“It has been our understanding from our sister agencies, and the cold face of women’s aid across Scotland, that since covid and multiple lockdowns, there has been a significant reluctance on the part of the system to sanction breaches.

“We really hope that this is an indication that this is turning around.

“We are particularly appreciative that police have said that they have linked survivors with local services.

“Any time that police make proactive attempts to connect survivors with Scottish Women’s Aid services, we are very grateful for the good partnership working.”

Support services

A 24-hour helpline is run by Scottish Women’s Aid on 0800 027 1234 which will refer to local services and provide further information.

Anybody who may have concerns or information relating to domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can also be submitted via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.