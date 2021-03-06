We Art Our Heroes: Last chance to pay tribute to YOUR stars of lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This is the last chance to take part in the We Art Our Heroes campaign.

Launched by the Evening Express and Press and Journal, the major art project is aiming to create a lasting legacy to all frontline workers.

Readers have been asked to use their creativity to draw pictures of lockdown workers who have helped us and made a difference over the past 12 months.

Hundreds of entries have been received in recent weeks with nurses, posties, doctors and delivery drivers among those featured.

Pictured are some of the latest entries featuring nurses, taxi drivers, posties, families, a superhero and England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam.

One great picture was sent in by seven-year-old Cameron Lorimer, from Inverurie, who came up with his own superhero Super Sensei.

Anna Reid, 13, from Elgin drew Jonathan Van-Tam who often appears with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Covid-19 media briefings.

Mr Van-Tam is one of many health professionals who has been working hard to keep the nation safe during the pandemic.

And seven-year-old Sol Rennie, from Tarves, submitted a drawing of an NHS nurse during her work dressed in scrubs.

The We Art Heroes campaign received the backing of two artists working in the north-east.

Both illustrator Johanna Basford OBE, who is renowned for her wildlife and flower-inspired adult colouring books, and artist and playwright Mel Shand have given it their full support.

The Evening Express and Press and Journal will feature all the entries in special supplements and online galleries starting on Monday, March 22 – one year on from the start of the first lockdown.

The deadline for entries for the project is today at 8pm.

For more information visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/we-art-our-heroes