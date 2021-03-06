Police arrest seven after drugs worth nearly £40k seized in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seven men have been arrested and charged following numerous drug raids across the city.

Officers searched properties on Richmond Terrace and Balnagask Avenue as well as several vehicles in the City Centre.

Quantities of class A drugs, heroin and cocaine, were recovered with estimated street values of £32,000 and £7,000 respectively.

The men, aged 17, 21, 24, 26, 39, 42 and 45, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday next week and Thursday, April 1.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, from North East CID, said: “These seizures again demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and arresting those criminals responsible.

“I want to reassure the people of the North East that these efforts have continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year and offenders should not believe themselves to be beyond the reach of the law.

“We rely on the public to build our intelligence on these issues and I would encourage anyone to report any concerns or suspicious activity to the Police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”