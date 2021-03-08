Aberdeen school holds online series to mark 175th anniversary and International Women’s Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen school is holding a series of online events to celebrate its 175th anniversary and to mark International Women’s Day.

St Margaret’s School has launched a brand new campaign to inspire and encourage girls across the world to be the best they can be.

Over the next six months, the Choose To Inspire webinars will reveal a stellar line-up of successful women from all walks of life – including sport, science, business, journalism and politics.

Special guests will share their personal stories and insights in the form of live and pre-recorded messages, which people can access online free of charge.

The campaign is supported by Aberdeen Standard Capital and will run until August this year.

It is held to commemorate nearly two centuries of helping girls reach their full potential through academic education and a rich choice of extracurricular activities at the school.

St Margaret’s School is the oldest girls’ school in Scotland, having first opened doors in August 1846.

© Supplied by St Margaret's School

Ahead of its 175th anniversary, the school has also launched an online archive to document its long history of achievements.

Anna Tomlinson, head of St Margaret’s School for Girls, said: “It is a privilege to be celebrating St Margaret’s 175th anniversary this year.

“At St Margaret’s, our aim is to have happy, confident girls who know their strengths when they eventually leave us for the wider world.

“The school has gone from strength to strength, adapting to the needs of successive generations.

“We hope that inviting women who have gone on to make a positive difference in their chosen field to talk will inspire and encourage girls around the world to aim high and thrive in their career.”

© Supplied by St Margaret's School

The webinars will kick off tonight with Dr Nicola Steedman, interim deputy chief medical officer at the Scottish Government, who will discuss her career path to becoming one of the most senior women supporting Scotland’s Covid-19 response.

Video messages from special guests such as TV host Lorraine Kelly and a new campaign video featuring teachers and pupils from St. Margaret’s will also be shown to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Other highlights will include the appearances of one of Scotland’s top chefs and best-selling author Mary Contini and the Times writer and disability campaigner Melanie Reid.

© Supplied by St Margaret's School

Scottish tennis coach Judy Murray, who has become a sporting icon for thousands of people all over the world, will also take part in the campaign with an intimate interview between her and one of the school’s pupils.

Ms Murray said: “I’m delighted to help St. Margaret’s School for Girls celebrate their 175th Anniversary of inspiring women by taking part in this exciting series.

“I’m honoured to be considered as an inspirational woman and hope that the whole programme will motivate girls and young women to aim high and be the best they can be in whatever they choose to do.”

Registration for the webinars is free and is available through the school’s website.

Full list of guest speakers:

● 8th March – ​Dr Nicola Steedman, Interim Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Scottish Government. Including video messages from special guests including Lorraine Kelly to mark International Women’s Day.

● 25th March – ​Mary Contini, OBE, Bestselling author, food writer, one of Scotland’s top chefs and owner of Italian deli Valvona & Crolla

● 22nd April – ​Melanie Reid, The Times writer & disability campaigner

● 29th April – ​Jordan Brooks, former Deputy Director of the Council on Women & Girls in the Obama Administration, and currently the Executive Director at the United State of Women

● 18th May – ​Leanne Crichton, Recently retired Scottish international footballer, with 72 caps. Currently Glasgow City midfielder. Screening of an intimate interview between St. Margaret’s pupils and Judy Murray, Scottish tennis coach.

● 10th June – ​Louise MacDonald, Chief Executive of YoungScot, and Briana Pegado, Creative Director for Fringe of Colour, and Chair of YWCA Scotland.