Scots on ‘cliff edge’ as nation emerges from lockdown, fears Citizens Advice Scotland

Hundreds of Scots are on a financial “cliff edge” as the country prepares to exit lockdown, it has emerged.

In the past 12 months, struggling families and individuals with council tax debts totalling £6.8 million have come forward for aid from Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS).

The average debt owed was more than £3,000 – almost three times the average council tax bill – with many of those seeking help unsure what the future held.

In all, 2,257 people sought help from the Citizens Advice network for complex debt issues involving council tax in 2019/20.

And CAS worries that pressures on finances caused by the virus will increase even further, with some people struggling to pay their bills, even if they benefit from a freeze.

The organisation said the levels of council tax debt that it encounters during its work are “absolutely eye-watering”.

Myles Fitt, financial health spokesman for CAS, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, many people are facing a cliff edge when it comes to meeting the cost of living and one of these is paying council tax.

“Council tax debt is the number one debt issue the Citizen’s Advice network sees, and while there may be some respite for those that get a council tax freeze, the reality is in the months to come people will be really struggling to make ends meet as furlough and various payment support schemes wind down.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people to see if they could be entitled to reductions, discounts and exemptions from their council tax bill.

“Last year alone, the Citizens Advice network helped people save an average of almost £400 for a total of £2.3 million.”

CAS has urged anyone wishing to find out if they could be entitled to savings to use their online tool at the website www.checkmycounciltax.scot, and if residents want to find out how to reduce living costs or boost income, they can visit www.moneymap.scot

The organisation has also encouraged residents to make use of the Scottish Government’s council tax reduction scheme, which can help to reduce future payments.

Mr Fitt added: “Councils across Scotland showed a really empathetic approach to those who found themselves in council tax payment difficulties and the payment breaks in the first six months of the pandemic were extremely welcome.

“However this has led to arrears building up – arrears that will be difficult to meet for the many people who have during that period experienced an income drop due to unemployment or reduced working hours.

“The levels of council tax debt the network sees are absolutely eye-watering – £6.8m in total, with average debts of more than £3,000, almost three times the average council tax bill.

“With the pandemic biting people’s finances, it’s never been more important to check to save.”