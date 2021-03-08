Concerns for trees at former Aberdeen hotel site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen City Council is investigating concerns that mature trees have been damaged at the site of a prominent former hotel in the city.

Clearance work is underway at the former Hilton Treetops on Springfield Road, after it shut down in February last year, resulting in more than 70 staff members losing their jobs.

The location has been purchased by Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, a Kintore-based firm, which previously said it plans to use the 6.75 acre site to build homes.

The company started to demolish the building last year, and currently much of the site has now been reduced to rubble.

But locals have raised concerns that the work at the site may have resulted in the cutting down of old trees in the area. The local authority has launched an investigation to determine if anything untoward has happened.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig, of the Lib Dems, said he has received correspondence from residents worried that trees have been damaged.

Mr Greig said: “I’ve been following up resident’s concerns about work at the Treetops site.

“One main worry was the wellbeing of the historic trees in the area, as there is a large number of very old, mature trees.

“I’ve asked the council to investigate and find out if there has been any unauthorised removal of trees.

“There’s clearly been a lot of activity at the site, but it’s crucial to get reassurance that anything done has been permitted.

“Many of these trees are very tall, and up to 200 years old, very fine old trees.

“I’m happy an investigation is being carried out, as these concerns really must be addressed.”

When the Treetops shutdown, its owners blamed “difficult trading conditions”.

Under the Town and Country Planning Scotland Act 1997, it is an offence to carry out work or on or fell any protected trees without permission, an offence that can result in a fine of up to £20,000.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “The planning service is investigating the trees at the former hotel site”.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders was approached for comment but did not respond.