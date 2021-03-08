Regional Breakdown: North-east records 25 new Covid cases as hospital numbers fall further

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of people with Covid-19 in Grampian has fallen to its lowest level since October 12, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

There are currently 17 people being treated with the virus in the north-east, of whom five are in intensive care.

The figure reflects a downward trend seen since the peak of 133 patients in the middle of January.

NHS Grampian has recorded 25 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and it currently has the fifth lowest seven-day rate per 100,000 out of all Scotland’s health boards: 27.8.

NHS Highland has a slightly higher seven-day rate per 100,000, with 29.8, while it reported 14 extra cases in the last day.

There are 16 patients being treated in Highland hospitals with Covid-19 at the moment.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles recorded no new cases.

Picture across Scotland

Across Scotland, 501 new cases were recorded, of which 138 were found in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

The test positivity rate was 5% – right on the threshold used to determine whether the spread of the virus is out of control.

The rate has been at or below that percentage since February 22.

One new death of a person who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 was recorded.

This number may not reflect the true situation, however, as register offices tend to be closed at weekends.

There were 14,909 first doses of the Covid vaccine administered in the past day, while 2,802 second doses were given out.

That brings the total who have been given their initial dose to 1,774,659, and the total who have had their second to 118,732.

