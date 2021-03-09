Three new nurseries nearing completion as Aberdeen City Council pushes on with £27m early learning expansion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work on three new nurseries in Aberdeen is due to finish later this month as part of a £23million project to improve facilities across the city.

Kingsford Nursery will be finished this week, with Tillydrone and Northfield nurseries expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Seaton, Tullos, Quarryhill nurseries were finished earlier this year as part of a wider project to improve capacity to meet the Scottish Government’s aim of increasing early years learning.

‘Marvellous’ nurseries completed in tough climate

Council co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden said the nurseries were “top class” and praised the progress made during lockdown.

Mrs Laing said: “It’s great to see our huge investment in our children’s futures reaching fruition with more new nursery sites, each with first class facilities, either being completed or nearing competition. Each of these facilities also support outdoor learning which has always been an important objective of entire building programme.

“It is a testament to the work of our teams and our contractors that work has been able to resume at a good pace despite the challenges of the pandemic and we are delighted that young families and entire communities will be benefitting from the marvellous new facilities in the very near future.”

Contractor looks forward to feedback from youngsters

Mr Lumsden said the project showed the council’s commitment to early learning.

Gordon Milne, regional managing director for Robertson Construction Eastern, said he was looking forward to hearing how much the children are enjoying their new nurseries.

He added: “As the delivery partner of choice for Aberdeen City Council’s early years programme, we could not be prouder of the first-class facilities the council is adding to its education portfolio. This project exemplifies collaboration between customer and contractor, and we continue to make excellent progress in the delivery of the remaining facilities which are currently on-site or in the design phase.”