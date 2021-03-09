Tragic Cove pensioner may have been dead in home for 12 years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pensioner whose body was found in an Aberdeen home may have been dead for 12 years.

The body of an elderly woman – named locally as Christina Malley – was found at a property in Cove’s Allison Close, where she lived with her husband.

Last week the Evening Express revealed how her death was only discovered when she failed to turn up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

When asked where she was the woman’s husband said she was abroad.

Tests are continuing to establish when Mrs Malley passed away, however the Evening Express understands she could be been there for 12 years.