Care home Covid deaths at lowest level since August

The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in care homes is at is the lowest level since August.

The latest data, published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed that deaths across the country have dropped for the sixth week in a row, with the fastest decrease in care homes.

Between March 1-7 141 deaths were coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate were recorded in Scotland, down 89 on the previous week.

In the north-east, five deaths were recorded in Aberdeen, an increase of three on last week. The latest deaths mean more than 300 deaths in the city have been linked to Covid.

In Aberdeenshire, two deaths were recorded in the last week, down three on the previous week.

Today’s figures also show more than a third of all the deaths recorded in Moray have been in the last six weeks. Fifteen people have died in Moray this year.

In NHS Highlands’ area six deaths were linked to the virus, No deaths were reported in Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles.

In NHS Highland’s area there have been 230 deaths, with four in Orkney, 11 in Shetland and six in the Western Isles since the pandemic began.

The latest deaths bring the total for Aberdeen to 303, with 242 deaths recorded in Aberdeenshire and 37 in Moray.

The latest figures cover the period between March 1-7 and include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Scotland-wide statistics

Across the country, 9,725 people have died where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate. This includes 141 from last week.

This year alone 3,024 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Of the deaths last week, 54% were people aged 75 and over, and 25% of the deaths were people under the age of 65.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Almost a year ago NRS began to produce these statistics in response to the spread of Coronavirus. Behind these statistics are people who have suffered loss and my thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this virus.

“For the sixth consecutive week, we have seen a welcome reduction in the number of deaths. We now have the lowest number of weekly deaths since the week of 19th to 25th October.

“In recent weeks we have seen a decrease in the number of deaths occurring in care homes and amongst the oldest age groups in our society.

This trend is continuing, with the latest statistics showing that the over 75 age groups now account for just over half of Covid-19 related deaths, when six weeks ago they accounted for almost three-quarters of deaths.

“Our report also shows that deaths from all causes are 3% above average for this time of year, representing a continuing fall in the number of excess deaths.”