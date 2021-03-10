Aberdeen City Council budget: What we know already

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen councillors will agree the budget for the coming year this afternoon – with £30million cuts to be made.

Given the exceptional circumstances of the continued coronavirus pandemic, councillors have been in widespread agreement on a number of key policies – opting to protect the pockets of citizens.

All parties have agreed to freeze council tax – funded by a £4.2m Scottish Government grant – as well as to freezing local authority housing rents.

However, this morning the administration revealed they would guarantee no rent increase in 2022/23 either – until after the next council election.

Leading councillors have also ruled out raising the cost of council services, residential parking, garden waste collection; cutting funding for poverty causes and closing libraries.

Similarly, budgets for cultural events have been described as “significant” for the economic and mental health recovery of the region when the country opens up again – so they will be protected.

Contention around £150m masterplan for city centre and beach

As well as slashing £30m from the day-to-day council revenue budget, which pays for the services citizens use, councillors will also look to agree a capital plan.

Forecasts predict by next March, the city’s borrowing will be close to £1.3 billion – but that hasn’t stopped big promises.

The administration this week revealed £150m will be committed to a second phase of the city centre masterplan, this time including the beach.

Proposals could include putting public money into a new football ground to entice Aberdeen to abandon its Kingsford stadium plans, as well as an upgrade to the Beach Ballroom and replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre.

The meeting will also mark the return of Alan Donnelly, after a year-long suspension following his sexual assault conviction.