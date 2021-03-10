Sex offender Donnelly accused of ‘publicity stunt’ at budget meeting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The return of a convicted sex offender to council meetings in Aberdeen almost overshadowed vital talks on balancing the local authority’s books this afternoon.

Alan Donnelly, convicted of sexual assault in December 2019, announced his return to the fold by thrusting himself firmly into the spotlight.

At his first meeting after a year-long suspension, the Torry and Ferryhill member was accused of a “publicity stunt”.

Now an independent, the former Conservative depute provost beat Liberal Democrat Steve Delaney to seconding his group leader’s budget.

Ian Yuill was expected to be backed by Mr Delaney – but Mr Donnelly got his bid in first.

Drama afoot. Alan Donnelly moving to second Ian Yuill's budget, beating Steve Delaney to ask to. Lord Provost Crockett calls a break, as it's not clear if the dibs stands. #AberdeenBudget — Alastair Gossip (@AlastairGossip) March 10, 2021

Mr Yuill has proven one of the disgraced Mr Donnelly’s biggest critics since his conviction for sexual assault at a city event – calling for his resignation on numerous occasions.

Mr Donnelly paid tribute to Mr Yuill’s long service and praised his “pandemic budget”.

When Mr Delaney eventually got his turn to support his group’s budget, he said: “I was rather disappointed at our resident sex offender’s intervention – another of his publicity stunts which is unwelcome.

“Maybe it is just time he realised what everyone else is saying and he just went now.”

Councillor Ian Yuill said the seconding of his budget was “unwelcome.”

He added: “His seconding was a publicity stunt by a convicted sex offender. His seconding, like his presence, is unwanted and unwelcome.”

The council met to vote on £30 million cuts needed to balance the budget, as well as plans for a £150m investment in the city centre and beach.

The refreshed masterplan could include a new football stadium, hoped to keep Aberdeen FC in the city instead of the current plans for Kingsford on the outskirts.