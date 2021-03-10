One taken to hospital after crash between car and pedestrian on Aberdeen road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car on North Anderson Drive, near its junction with Manor Avenue, just before 4pm.

Police and ambulance attended the scene, and one person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The incident has now been cleared, but traffic is still affected on the surrounding roads, including those leading towards the Haudagain roundabout.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.”

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 3.50pm to attend a road traffic collision on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen and dispatched a range of resources to the scene.

“One patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”