Car crashes into house in north-east village a leaving trail of destruction

A car crashed into a house in a north-east village early today forcing residents to flee.

The car smashed into the property in Main Street, Longside, at about 1am after bumping into other vehicles as it made its way down the street.

It left a trail of destruction, including broken tiles, crooked railings and scratched cars before crashing into the front of a bungalow.

It appears to have left the corner on a bend and come to a rest on its side on a slope between the road and the path to the front door.

The residents were evacuated and picked up by a relative.

Nobody was injured, but the front of the property has been extensively damaged.

It is understood that neighbours were woken by a “large bang” and that houses nearby had been fitted with metal railings due to a similar incident happening several years ago.

Police cordoned off the road and remained at the site until the car was recovered.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called around 12.44am on Wednesday, March 10 to a report of a car leaving the road in Main Street, Longside, near Peterhead, and colliding with a property.

“The road was closed for a short time mid-morning for the vehicle to be recovered.”