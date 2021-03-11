Fire crews extinguish late night blaze at Aberdeen property

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews were called out to battle a blaze at a property in Aberdeen overnight.

Emergency services were seen on Golf Road last night after being called out at 11.45pm.

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a property in the street, with police in attendance to secure the area.

Two fire appliances, one from Central and one from North Anderson Drive, attended to help extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras, a main and hose-reel jets, and four breathing apparatuses.

The blaze was extinguished at about 12.40am.

A fire spokeswoman added: “We were called out to a dwelling fire on the ground floor and sent two appliances.”