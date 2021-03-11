Police investigate ‘suspicious’ late night car fire in Kincorth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating a ‘suspicious’ late-night car fire in Kincorth.

Emergency services were called to Valley Crescent just after midnight last night to combat a vehicle blaze.

One appliance from Altens was called out and the crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

It took them about 10 minutes to put the flames out.

Now, police have confirmed that they are treating the fire as “suspicious” and have launched a probe to establish the full circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: “Anyone with information that may help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0022 of Thursday, 11 March.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 12.08am and sent one appliance from Altens.

“Police were also on-scene and a stop message came in at 12.20am.”