Aberdeen charity receives £150,000 funding boost to help hundreds of families in need

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A massive boost in funding will enable Home-Start Aberdeen to help hundreds of families across the north-east.

The £150,000 National Lottery award will be used to continue the organisation’s outreach work into the local community.

It will support the organisation’s volunteer programme, helping as many as 460 people.

The charity has said that on average it costs £1,500 to support a family through the challenges they face until they can cope again.

The two-year grant will enable the charity to recruit a new family support coordinator and continue to provide a volunteer coordinator.

Working together, the pair will visit families and work one-to-one with those experiencing more severe difficulties.

General manager Eleanor McEwan said: “Demand for our services increases year on year and we now support over 250 families in Aberdeen every year.

“We have 141 volunteers giving their skills, time and energy to help make life better for children and families.

“This year has been particularly challenging, with many already vulnerable families facing increased pressures from the pandemic.”

Around 70 trained volunteers will also be involved in the work, each helping out with individual families after a session with the volunteer coordinator.

Ms McEwan added: “Our volunteers are there for them to help the whole family and to reach children in their vital early years so they can have the best possible start in life.”