Police probe launched after a property is set on fire in Aberdeen

Police are investigating after a property was set on fire in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called out to Golf Road just before midnight following reports of a property being ablaze.

Firefighters spent almost an hour battling the fire, with two appliances attending, one from Central and one from North Anderson Drive.

They were called out at 11.50pm, with the stop message coming in at 12.40am.

Fire – Golf Road, AberdeenOfficers are appealing for information after a property was set on fire in Golf Road,… Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, March 11, 2021

The fire had broken out on the ground floor of the property.

Now, police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sergeant Terence Brady said: “Fortunately no one was injured but damage was caused to the property and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information about what happened or who may have seen something suspicious is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 3713 of Wednesday, 10 March.”

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras, a main and hose-reel jet, and four breathing apparatuses.

A fire spokeswoman added: “We were called out to a dwelling fire on the ground floor and sent two appliances.”