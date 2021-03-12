‘Horrifying incident’: Thief tackled by homeowner after being discovered in Aberdeen flat

A knife-carrying thief who broke into an Aberdeen home in a “terrifying episode” only to be tackled by his victim has been jailed for more than two years.
Charles Skinner, 42, fled having taken a haul of electrical gear worth over £500 and a handbag from an address in the city’s Crimon Place.
He was pursued by homeowner Kieran MacPhee, however, and though he had apparently managed to hide the stolen items, he was soon apprehended.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Skinner – who appeared via video link – was fuelled by drink and drugs when he entered the city centre property in November last year.
