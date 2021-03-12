Luisa Omielan brings cutting-edge laughs to Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Groundbreaking comedian Luisa Omielan is bringing her latest show to the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, fresh from a successful run off-Broadway.

The cutting-edge stand-up will perform God Is A Woman at the Tivoli Theatre on October 10, as part of the 11-day event which has already attracted stars such as Katherine Ryan, Jack Dee, Jon Richardson and Daniel Sloss.

Luisa, who won was named by BAFTA as a Breakthrough Brit in 2018, will offer her unique style of comedy described as a heart-wrenching journey that is part rave and part rally.

Her shows are lauded as uplifting, thought provoking, ahead-of-the-times and extremely funny, laced with her bawdy humour and absolute candour. She counts Dawn French, Lenny Henry, Richard Curtis and Ruby Wax among her fans.

Luisa pulls no punches

Luisa pulls no punches in tackling big subjects – including sex, misogyny, body image and now she is taking religions to task for their shortcomings. God Is A Woman won rave reviews when it ran off-Broadway in 2019.

She already had three hit shows under her belt. First, she asked: What Would Beyonce Do? Her show sold out across the UK and Australia. Then she asked: Am I Right Ladies? It featured her thigh gap joke which went viral, with more 45 million views.

She also turned to politics with a BBC show, Politics for Bitches, which mixed stand-up clips with informal Stacey Dooley-style journalism.

Joining Luisa on stage at the Tivoli will be her constant companion, Bernie, a huge Bernese mountain dog, who has been at her side since the death of her mother from cancer. She describes Bernie as her emotional support dog who helped her through her grief.

Shona Byrne, project manager for Aberdeen Inspired which stages the comedy festival which will run from September 30 to October 10, said she was delighted to be welcoming Luisa to this year’s event.

Comedy fans will welcome her

“I’m sure Aberdeen comedy fans will welcome Luisa – and all the other acts heading to the festival – with open arms after more than a year without live entertainment,” said Shona.

“It will be great to see outstanding comedy back in the Granite City.”

For tickets to Luisa’s show and more information about the festival, go to https://www.aberdeeninspired.com/festival/comedy-festival