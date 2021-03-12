Aberdeen councillors have been praised for being among the first to change rules to make it easier to remove domestic abusers from their council homes.
The policy shift, unanimously agreed by councillors yesterday, is hoped to curb the number of survivors having to declare themselves homeless – sometimes multiple times and potentially along with children – in order to escape the abuse.
A higher proportion of homelessness applications in Aberdeen – 15.9% – were from someone – mostly females – fleeing some form of domestic abuse, compared to the rest of Scotland in 2019-20, as well as the two years prior.
Lower numbers this year have prompted prompted concern the matter could be “potentially worse” hidden by the pandemic.
It is hoped rehousing abusers, should they engage with council staff, will disrupt families less by allowing them to stay put while the case is dealt with by police and the courts.
Five men reported following police crackdown on domestic abuse in Aberdeen
The head of Scottish Women’s Aid, Marsha Scott, commended Aberdeen for being an “early adopter” – having struggled to get many of the country’s councils to do similar.
She told The P&J: “We have been very disappointed at the the take up of our guidance, having called for local authorities to be part of a sign-up process for it.
“It is insane that victims should have to give up everything and leave the family home but we seem to have developed such a risk averse system that it seemed the safest thing to avoid a legal challenge.
“I’m absolutely delighted to hear Aberdeen City Council is reviewing its policy on this; to be on the side of protecting women and children to feel safe to disclose and do whatever they need to be safe – rather than knowing homelessness is a very significant possibility if they seek help.”
A bill progressing through Holyrood would, if it becomes law, give police and landlords greater power to evict abusers from properties, even if they are named on the lease.
In the meantime, council staff are to undergo training to aid prevention efforts.
Council housing spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The council takes a zero tolerance approach to domestic abuse.
“This new policy will allow families to stay in their own home rather than having to leave it to escape the abuse and will help with ensuring as much stability as possible for them.”
Help for people suffering domestic abuse:
- Police Scotland: If you are in danger and it is an emergency, call 999. If you are in an emergency, but cannot speak openly, dial 999 from a mobile then, when the call connects, type 55. You should try and cough, tap the handset or whisper to communicate if possible. In non-emergencies, call 101.
- National Domestic Abuse Helpline: Free and confidential advice for all, 24 hours a day on 0800 027 1234. They run a support webchat available too.
- The Men’s Advice Line offers advice and support to men who have experienced
domestic abuse, open Mondays and Wednesdays 9am-8pm and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 9am-5pm. Call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0800 027 1234 and select Option 2. They offer webchat support.
- Aberdeen City Council’s domestic abuse team can be reached on 01224 538000. Email: DomesticAbuseTeam@aberdeencity.gov.uk
- Grampian Women’s Aid on 01224 593381. The charity’s website also offers tips on how to keep your browsing history private if you are concerned about someone finding out you are seeking help: Cover your tracks online
- Rape Crisis Grampian. Telephone: 01224 590932.
- Community Planning Aberdeen has a lot of very useful guidance on its website.
Help for those who want to stop being abusive:
- The Respect phoneline offers confidential advice, information, and
support for anyone concerned about their own abusive behaviour towards a partner or
ex-partner. It operates Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm on 0808 802 4040. There is also a webchat on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe