Aberdeen councillors have been praised for being among the first to change rules to make it easier to remove domestic abusers from their council homes.

The policy shift, unanimously agreed by councillors yesterday, is hoped to curb the number of survivors having to declare themselves homeless – sometimes multiple times and potentially along with children – in order to escape the abuse.

A higher proportion of homelessness applications in Aberdeen – 15.9% – were from someone – mostly females – fleeing some form of domestic abuse, compared to the rest of Scotland in 2019-20, as well as the two years prior.

Lower numbers this year have prompted prompted concern the matter could be “potentially worse” hidden by the pandemic.

It is hoped rehousing abusers, should they engage with council staff, will disrupt families less by allowing them to stay put while the case is dealt with by police and the courts.

The head of Scottish Women’s Aid, Marsha Scott, commended Aberdeen for being an “early adopter” – having struggled to get many of the country’s councils to do similar.

She told The P&J: “We have been very disappointed at the the take up of our guidance, having called for local authorities to be part of a sign-up process for it.

“It is insane that victims should have to give up everything and leave the family home but we seem to have developed such a risk averse system that it seemed the safest thing to avoid a legal challenge.

“I’m absolutely delighted to hear Aberdeen City Council is reviewing its policy on this; to be on the side of protecting women and children to feel safe to disclose and do whatever they need to be safe – rather than knowing homelessness is a very significant possibility if they seek help.”

A bill progressing through Holyrood would, if it becomes law, give police and landlords greater power to evict abusers from properties, even if they are named on the lease.

In the meantime, council staff are to undergo training to aid prevention efforts.

Council housing spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The council takes a zero tolerance approach to domestic abuse.

“This new policy will allow families to stay in their own home rather than having to leave it to escape the abuse and will help with ensuring as much stability as possible for them.”

