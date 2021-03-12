A90 between Ellon and Tipperty still shut following last night crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A section of the A90 remains shut this morning to allow for accident investigations to take place.

The stretch between the Ellon South roundabout and Tipperty has been closed since about 10.20pm last night.

It is expected to remain shut until 9am.

Paramedics were flown to the scene of the crash between two vehicles on the A90 Ellon to Blackdog road at around 10.20pm.

Information about how many people were involved or details of their injuries is not yet known.

Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to cut away the wreckage and were still working at the scene after an hour and a half.

A police spokesman said: “We are still on scene and the road is shut.

“The helicopter came in to take someone to hospital.

“The initial call was at 10.20pm and it involves two vehicles.”

Two fire engines were sent to the crash after being requested by police.

“Crews used cutting gear and small tools,” a spokeswoman said.

“The stop message came back at 11.10pm.”