Video: NHS Grampian tell people receiving Covid jab not to take photos or film inside P&J Live

NHS Grampian has told people receiving their vaccines at the P&J Live in Aberdeen not to film or take pictures inside the venue.

The health board has urged people to find other ways to mark what is a “momentous” day, suggesting they take a photograph outside or use a frame on social media instead.

The ban on photography inside is to protect the confidentiality of those not only receiving their jabs, but also the vaccination team.

In a video posted online, one vaccinator Susan said: “The vaccination programme is going really, really well and we are getting through really large numbers of people for their vaccinations and some moving on for their second one.

“That is really exciting times. Now I can understand when people are coming, it’s a momentous to be out of the house for starters but to come and get in the vaccination programme.

“People have asked if they could take photographs of this happening.

“Now we would have to encourage you not to take photographs within the arena and this is because of concerns about the confidentiality of other people and for yourself.

“You are free to take photos outside before or after or we would encourage you to use our Facebook frame for you for your profile picture in support of the vaccination.”

The same rule applies to all vaccination centres across Grampian, and has been in place since the programme began.

It is similar to the rule banning photography at clinics and hospital without written permission.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman added: “In common with all our clinical sites, we ask the public not to take photographs or video footage at our vaccination centres.

“This is out of respect to the confidentiality of all those being immunised and the confidentiality of staff.

“We appreciate this is an important occasion that people will wish to mark, and they are welcome to take photos outside vaccine clinics or to use the social media profile frames we have developed.”

