Domestic abuse cases to be prioritised at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Domestic abuse cases in Grampian will now be prioritised at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, with the vast majority to be conducted virtually.

Covid and the subsequent lockdown have meant summary cases across Scotland have been suspended since January, meaning there is a huge backlog.

Now, domestic abuse summary trials will be prioritised and will be conducted virtually, with only the accused and their solicitor having to be present in the court premises.

The initiative will begin in May and will allow for up to nine trials to take place each week.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle of Grampian, Highland and Islands Sheriffdom said: “This is an important step in finding imaginative ways to deal with the huge backlog in summary crime caused by the pandemic.

He said: “It will improve the experience for witnesses but, crucially, the court will ensure that the rights of the accused persons are protected during the trials and at the same time gathering evidence on what works and what does not work in the virtual world.

“I am grateful for the willingness of the local defence solicitors, prosecutors, and sheriff court staff, as well as Victim Support Scotland, to support this initiative.”

A pilot project was conducted last year and this initiative will allow for cases that would not have been able to proceed to go ahead at court.

The sheriff will decide whether a case is suitable to be heard virtually, although, in some situations, there may be a requirement for it to be heard in person.

Case witnesses will also be able to give evidence remotely, with the accused, the defence solicitor, and the sheriff being present in the court building.

Specific support arrangements will be put in place, with Victim Support Scotland (VSS) helping with civilian witnesses.

Kate Wallace, chief executive of VSS, said: “During the last year, we have been vocal about our concerns about the hugely damaging and lasting impact that delays to court trials are having on victims, witnesses, and their families at the time when they are most vulnerable.

“Today’s announcement could not have come soon enough for many who have been left with uncertainty during the pandemic.

“The justice sector has had to work creatively and innovatively to reinvigorate itself and to ensure that trials go ahead.

“Victim Support Scotland remains committed to providing services to every victim and witness going to court to make sure they feel informed at each stage of the process, and supported before, during, and after a trial.”

Change in Aberdeen City Council housing rules to help domestic abuse victims

Meanwhile, Aberdeen councillors were praised for being among the first in Scotland to change rules to make it easier to remove domestic abusers from their council homes.

The policy shift is aimed at reducing the number of survivors having to declare themselves homeless in order to escape abuse.

Council staff will rehouse abused, should they engage with council staff, while allowing families to stay put while the case is dealt with by police and the courts.

It is hoped rehousing abusers, should they engage with council staff, will disrupt families less by allowing them to stay put while the case is dealt with by police and the courts.

The head of Scottish Women’s Aid, Marsha Scott, commended Aberdeen for being an “early adopter” – having struggled to get many of the country’s councils to do similar.

She told The P&J: “We have been very disappointed at the take up of our guidance, having called for local authorities to be part of a sign-up process for it.”

Support services

A 24-hour helpline is run by Scottish Women’s Aid on 0800 027 1234 which will refer to local services and provide further information.

Anybody who may have concerns or information relating to domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can also be submitted via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111