Pupils at Aberdeen school self-isolating after a positive Covid case detected

Pupils in a class at an Aberdeen school have been told to self-isolate after a positive case of coronavirus was identified.
Parents with children at Mile End school were informed of the news today.
As a result of the positive result, pupils in a junior class have been asked to isolate for 10 days.
The council do not believe any staff will be required to isolate.
An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We have had a positive case of Covid-19 in a class at Mile End School this morning and immediately alerted public health.
“Following an extensive investigation by the School Leadership Team a subsequent assessment by public health recommended that the children in the class self-isolate for 10 days as a precautionary measure.
