News / Aberdeen

Pupils at Aberdeen school self-isolating after a positive Covid case detected

by Callum Main
March 12, 2021, 3:32 pm Updated: March 12, 2021, 4:06 pm
Pupils in a class at an Aberdeen school have been told to self-isolate after a positive case of coronavirus was identified.

Parents with children at Mile End school were informed of the news today.

As a result of the positive result, pupils in a junior class have been asked to isolate for 10 days.

The council do not believe any staff will be required to isolate.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We have had a positive case of Covid-19 in a class at Mile End School this morning and immediately alerted public health.

“Following an extensive investigation by the School Leadership Team a subsequent assessment by public health recommended that the children in the class self-isolate for 10 days as a  precautionary measure.

