Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

There is finally clarity on the future of the site of a former Aberdeen hotel – with a public consultation to take place next month.

Demolition of the Hilton Treetops in the city’s Springfield Road began at the end of last year – with developers remaining silent on what was to be built in its place.

But now, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders has indicated plans could soon be submitted with the council to build 95 homes on the 6.75-acre plot.

The Kintore construction firm, working with consultants Halliday Fraser Munro, has submitted a proposal of application notice (POAN) with the local authority – an initial signal of intent before launching an application for a ‘major development’.

The proposals are backed by Faro Properties, the investment company which recently revealed plans to partially demolish the former Altes headquarters of Petrofac, Quattro House, to build 90 flats.

A scrum of developers were understood to be eyeing-up the hotel and the land on which it sat – thought to be worth around £6 million – after its sudden closure last February.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders has now revealed plans for 95 homes – of varying size – within the footprint of the former hotel.

It has committed to meeting the council’s 25% affordable housing requirement on-site.

Residents have recently raised concern for a number of protected trees in the grounds, but an accompanying letter with the POAN document highlights proposals will “incorporate the majority of the existing trees into the design”.

A culverted burn, which runs along the northern boundary of the site, could also be opened up to aid drainage and boost local nature.

Online consultation on plans for Hilton Treetops Hotel site late next month

Due to the constraints of the pandemic, Halliday Fraser Munro is to host an online consultation in late April.

The exhibition is a chance for the developer to gauge public views – and does not form part of any subsequent consultation by the council, if developers proceed with the application.

© Paul Glendell / DCT Media

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said: “It is useful to have this basic information about a future planning application as there have been a lot of questions about the future of the hotel site.

“People will now want to know more about what is being proposed.

“The forthcoming meetings and exhibition will be able to show the number and location of buildings and other details and, when there is a public consultation process, all views for and against will be welcome.”