Monday, March 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Poundland gets ready for move to Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

by Karen Roberts
March 15, 2021, 11:26 am Updated: March 15, 2021, 1:06 pm
© DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

A major retailer is gearing up to move into an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Poundland will move from its current base on Union Street to it new home in the Trinity Centre.

Its new premises, the site of the former Waterstones shop in the centre, is larger than its current shop.

The opening date is set to be announced soon.

The Trinity Centre is planning for the phased reopening of non-essential retailers from late April under the plans for the easing of lockdown restrictions announced by the Scottish government.

Locator of Former Waterstones, Trinity Centre, Union Street, where Poundland is set to move to.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe

More from the Press and Journal