Poundland gets ready for move to Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

A major retailer is gearing up to move into an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Poundland will move from its current base on Union Street to it new home in the Trinity Centre.
Its new premises, the site of the former Waterstones shop in the centre, is larger than its current shop.
The opening date is set to be announced soon.
The Trinity Centre is planning for the phased reopening of non-essential retailers from late April under the plans for the easing of lockdown restrictions announced by the Scottish government.
