Aberdeen residents pay respects to Sarah Everard with Castlegate vigil

Dozens of Aberdonians paid tribute to Sarah Everard with a vigil at the Castlegate last night.

Pictures from the memorial showed the socially-distanced mourners stood with their phone torches on in an act of solidarity with the Reclaim these streets movement.

Candles and a manner displaying the message “Stop killing us. #TooManyMen” was displayed at the Mercat Cross.

Reclaim the Night Aberdeen – Vigil for Sarah Everard. 14 March 2021#SarahEverard #Aberdeen #Scotland #LoveScotland… Posted by Erskine Logan Photography on Sunday, March 14, 2021

A video from the event showed a performer singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

It comes as police continue to be criticised for the “deeply disturbing” scenes at Clapham on Friday night.

The largely peaceful event saw scuffles break out at the front of the crowd as police surrounded a bandstand covered in floral tributes to Sarah Everard

And yesterday protestors descended on the New Scotland Yard chanting “shame on you”, before marching to parliament square.

Last night, officers investigating the 33-year-old’s death cordoned off an area in Sandwich Kent.

Scotland Yard said police have routinely been searching areas of London and Kent as part of the investigation.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Ms Everard’s kidnap and murder.