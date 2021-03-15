Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Canadian developer has successfully overturned Aberdeen City Council’s refusal of its plans for hundreds of homes on the edge of one of the city’s most famous sites.

The Scottish Government’s independent reporter David Buylla has confirmed Carterra’s appeal was successful – having twice been thwarted by the local planning committee on its plans for Rubislaw Quarry.

More than 20 conditions have been attached to the permission to build 245 build-to-rent flats on its northern edge.

Earlier this month, we revealed a deal had been done between the council and the developer – worth around £3.7 million – which would realise the firm’s plans.

It came as the Scottish Government suggested the council could be forced to allow the construction, even if an agreement on the money was not reached.

Councillors on the city’s planning committee unanimously rejected the proposals for the nine-storey flat block last year.

The £70m Rubislaw View would also include a resident-only gym and function room, as well as a public bistro and promenade overlooking the quarry from which millions of tonnes of granite was excavated in the 200 years before its 1970s closure.

More than 400 people officially objected to the proposals, which were recommended for approval by council officers.

Carterra soon launched an appeal with the Scottish Government, and the reporter appointed to review the case has indicated he is minded to overturn the council’s decision.